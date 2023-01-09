Hollencrest Capital Management Has $367,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,222 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,649 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 5.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after buying an additional 26,944 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KGI Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Insider Activity

Intel Trading Up 4.2 %

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $28.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.