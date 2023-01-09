Hollencrest Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 923 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $370,000. Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 627 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total transaction of $2,585,868.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,006,451.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $348.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $117.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $404.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $362.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

