Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 5,649 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,222 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,649 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in Intel by 12.4% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after buying an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $28.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $118.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

