Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Trading Up 1.2 %

HZN stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. Horizon Global has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 105.2% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 12.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,912,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 28,336 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

Recommended Stories

