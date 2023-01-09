HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives $29.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPQ. Credit Suisse Group downgraded HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cfra set a $31.00 price target on HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. HP has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.35.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Insider Activity at HP

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,238.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,322 shares of company stock valued at $7,157,022. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of HP by 52.4% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,532 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 5.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,449 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in HP by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

