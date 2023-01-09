ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Acquires 69 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 871.9% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Cintas by 22.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $441.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.40. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $470.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

