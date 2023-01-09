ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys 325 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $27,532,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,250,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,673,623.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,557,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $27,532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,250,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,673,623.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 815,772 shares of company stock valued at $84,558,735. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.33.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $88.52 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.30 and a 200-day moving average of $104.65.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

