ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Grows Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 748,332 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 83.8% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stephens lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.83.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $94.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.96 and its 200-day moving average is $158.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,659,303.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,659,303.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,562.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

