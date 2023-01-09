Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.6 %
Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $44.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.25.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
