IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 131,397 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 854.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,397 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,551,000. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,092,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,669,000 after buying an additional 256,734 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $40.05 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $38.13.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

