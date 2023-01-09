IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 468.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,288 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.4% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $15,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY opened at $454.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.10. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $515.33.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

