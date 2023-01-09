IFG Advisory LLC Has $12.71 Million Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 672,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,090 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.2% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $12,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $143,431,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $95,660,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 72.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,737,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661,556 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,673,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 166.8% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,890,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,334 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $22.42 on Monday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $26.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.