IFG Advisory LLC Has $2.69 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,156 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Target by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Target by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after buying an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Target by 70.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after acquiring an additional 725,396 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Target by 171.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $154,954,000 after acquiring an additional 660,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth approximately $48,301,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.75.

Target Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of TGT opened at $160.15 on Monday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The stock has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.