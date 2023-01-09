IFG Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 63.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $91.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.53.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

