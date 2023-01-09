Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Raised to $174.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $174.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $206.29.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $226.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.81. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $248.16.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.