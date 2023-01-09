Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,820 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Illumina by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 577 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 0.8% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,093 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Illumina by 10.3% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,873 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 4.1% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 30,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $201.87 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $428.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,016.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.