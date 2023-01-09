Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.99

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Immunovant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Immunovant to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.86.

Immunovant Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,770.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 2,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $25,639.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 997,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,562 shares of company stock valued at $155,456 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Immunovant by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. 32.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

