Immutable X (IMX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $272.71 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Immutable X token can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00002774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Immutable X has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $272.71 million and approximately $15.97 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

