Immutable X (IMX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $272.71 Million

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2023

Immutable X (IMX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Immutable X token can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00002774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Immutable X has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $272.71 million and approximately $15.97 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

Immutable X Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

