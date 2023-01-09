Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:IMH opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.78. Impac Mortgage has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83.

Get Impac Mortgage alerts:

About Impac Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.