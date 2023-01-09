Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Position Reduced by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. Incyte accounts for 0.7% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $13,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Incyte by 11.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,524,554,000 after buying an additional 2,007,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Incyte by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,452,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,135,000 after buying an additional 198,104 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Incyte by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,639,000 after purchasing an additional 329,701 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Incyte by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Incyte by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,142,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,693,000 after purchasing an additional 445,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

Incyte Stock Performance

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,695.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,946 shares of company stock worth $3,765,933. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $80.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.55 and its 200-day moving average is $75.45. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Incyte had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

