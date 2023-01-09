Insider Buying: Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX:AVL) Insider Purchases A$500,000.00 in Stock

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX:AVL – Get Rating) insider Daniel Harris bought 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$500,000.00 ($340,136.05).
Australian Vanadium Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About Australian Vanadium
