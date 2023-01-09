Insider Buying: Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX:AVL) Insider Purchases A$500,000.00 in Stock

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX:AVL – Get Rating) insider Daniel Harris bought 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$500,000.00 ($340,136.05).

Australian Vanadium Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Australian Vanadium

Australian Vanadium Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Energy Storage. It explores for vanadium/titanium, uranium, and other economic resources. The company holds 100% interest in the Australian Vanadium project comprising 15 tenements covering an area of approximately 200 square kilometers located in the Murchison region to the south of Meekatharra of Western Australia.

