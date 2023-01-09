Insider Selling: BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Director Sells $578,360.26 in Stock

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 25,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $578,360.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Krishnan Nandabalan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Krishnan Nandabalan sold 27,450 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $411,750.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $22.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.34. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BTAI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Featured Articles

