Insider Selling: Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Director Sells 1,060,030 Shares of Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 6th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $102.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.60.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

