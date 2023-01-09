Insider Selling: Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) CFO Sells $954,105.84 in Stock

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 27,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $954,105.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,207,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bhaskar Rao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Bhaskar Rao sold 2,161 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $75,699.83.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 2.6 %

TPX opened at $35.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $47.19.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,393.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 14.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,770,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960,002 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,956,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,165,000 after acquiring an additional 538,544 shares in the last quarter. Browning West LP grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Browning West LP now owns 10,430,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,787,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,129,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,618,000 after acquiring an additional 241,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,885,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,934,000 after acquiring an additional 431,334 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

