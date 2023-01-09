Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) CEO Sells $3,874,560.00 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 24,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total value of $3,874,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter P. Gassner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $4,554,403.62.

On Friday, December 16th, Peter P. Gassner sold 42,304 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.22, for a total value of $7,116,378.88.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Peter P. Gassner sold 29,260 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $5,253,340.40.

On Friday, December 9th, Peter P. Gassner sold 29,412 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $5,106,805.56.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Peter P. Gassner sold 49,674 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $8,201,177.40.

On Monday, December 5th, Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $9,848,360.39.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $159.61 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $244.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. Cowen began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.09.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $1,924,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 270,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,551,000 after buying an additional 18,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading

