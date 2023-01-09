InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD Trading Up 21.1 %

Shares of InspireMD stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.23. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.33.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery.

