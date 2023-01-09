Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Director Sells $4,228,200.00 in Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,168,723.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $292.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.33. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.00 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,217.96 and a beta of 0.79.
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.84 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Insulet from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.23.
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
