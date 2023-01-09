Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Performance

INUV stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Inuvo alerts:

About Inuvo

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.