Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Advance Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1,852.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 52,195 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.8% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $270.35 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $390.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

