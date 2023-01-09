Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.45.

NVTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Invitae to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Invitae to $2.80 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Invitae Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $483.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.72. Invitae has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70.

Insider Transactions at Invitae

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.17. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 39.04% and a negative net margin of 617.65%. The firm had revenue of $133.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Invitae will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean E. George sold 44,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $91,424.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 743,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Invitae

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Invitae by 61.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Invitae during the third quarter valued at $25,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Invitae by 5,962.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 12,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

