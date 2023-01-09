Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) CEO Sells $1,218,111.90 in Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 22,433 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $1,218,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,813,435.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $59.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,500.13 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day moving average is $46.59. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.91 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.30%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IRDM. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays cut shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

