iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Stake Lifted by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,508 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up about 3.9% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 362.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $54.77 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $47.64 and a one year high of $68.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average of $53.17.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

