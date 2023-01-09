iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,156 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 0.9% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $10,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $248.01 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $282.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.17.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

