iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.1% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,979.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 21,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,148,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $389.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $391.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.00. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $475.26.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

