iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,620,000 after acquiring an additional 179,055 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,271,000 after buying an additional 1,488,820 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,321,000 after purchasing an additional 371,702 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $389.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $391.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.00. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $475.26.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

