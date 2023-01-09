iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Boosted by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $389.83 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $475.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.00.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

