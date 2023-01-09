iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lifted by ESL Trust Services LLC

ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 15.3% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $389.83 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $475.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $391.55 and its 200 day moving average is $392.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

