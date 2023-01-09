iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Lifted by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 220.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 132,671 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.5% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $16,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $97.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.34. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $114.93.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

