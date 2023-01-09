Jose E. Cil Sells 21,998 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,430,749.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

QSR stock opened at $65.66 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at $43,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 75.0% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

