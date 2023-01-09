Josh Silverman Sells 20,850 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.94, for a total value of $2,438,199.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,548,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total value of $2,770,339.50.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total value of $2,728,848.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,891,929.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,998,472.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $120.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of -22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.24. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $198.24.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,833,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,385,186,000 after purchasing an additional 83,960 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,514,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $184,095,000 after purchasing an additional 199,985 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,146,000 after purchasing an additional 272,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

