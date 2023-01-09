JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target to $44.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.90.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $46.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.10.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $609.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 71.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEL. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 43,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

