JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $80.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MET. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.18.

MetLife Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MET opened at $73.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.75. MetLife has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,252,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,714,000 after purchasing an additional 300,898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in MetLife by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,548,000 after purchasing an additional 396,060 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MetLife by 41.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876,930 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MetLife by 13.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,405,000 after purchasing an additional 777,164 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 9.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after purchasing an additional 582,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

