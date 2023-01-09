JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $145.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $155.00.

JPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.39.

JPM opened at $137.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $169.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.87 and its 200 day moving average is $121.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

