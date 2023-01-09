JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Set at $150.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

JPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.39.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $137.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.87 and a 200 day moving average of $121.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $169.81. The firm has a market cap of $404.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 76,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 72,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 58,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.