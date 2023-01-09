Keybank National Association OH Acquires 496 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $123.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.18. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

