Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 101.0% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 325,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 163,332 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% during the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in ONEOK by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,840,640,000 after purchasing an additional 339,036 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK stock opened at $66.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day moving average is $60.46.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 103.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

