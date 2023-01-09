Keybank National Association OH Takes $1.69 Million Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 147,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,859,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,723,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,469,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,838,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WBD. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.47.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 4.2 %

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Shares of WBD stock opened at $11.32 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

