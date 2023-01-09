Klingman & Associates LLC Has $157.01 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Klingman & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 437,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,750 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 15.4% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $157,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,979.0% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 21,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,148,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $389.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $391.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.00. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $475.26.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

