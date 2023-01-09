Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €18.80 ($20.00) to €10.90 ($11.60) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €16.40 ($17.45) to €16.10 ($17.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,515,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,373,000 after buying an additional 618,145 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 184.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 41,349 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,854,000 after buying an additional 55,966 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,030,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,846,000 after buying an additional 1,030,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 100,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

NYSE:PHG opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.86. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $38.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.