Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.89.

A number of brokerages have commented on KYMR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 91,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,092,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,783,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 71,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,134,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,756,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 91,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,092,771 shares in the company, valued at $32,783,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,272,289 shares of company stock valued at $39,147,301. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 338.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter.

KYMR opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $59.03.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 334.72% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. Research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

